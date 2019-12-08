Walentine O'Toole, LLP

Walentine O'Toole, LLP Walentine O'Toole, LLP is pleased to announce that Brad C.S. Entwistle has joined the firm as an associate in its commercial litigation practice group. Brad holds a J.D. from the University of Iowa and received his undergraduate degree, magna cum laude, from Gustavus Adolphus College. Prior to joining Walentine O'Toole, Brad served as a law clerk in Iowa Judicial District 1B in Waterloo, Iowa. He is admitted to practice in both Nebraska and Iowa. Walentine O'Toole, LLP is a banking, business transactions and litigation law firm that provides clients with cost-effective legal support for their business operations. Established in 1985, Walentine O'Toole has represented clients in thousands of cases covering a wide range of legal matters including banking & finance, commercial transactions & litigation, creditors' rights, insurance defense, estate planning, & labor/employ ment. For more information, visit: walentineotoole.com

