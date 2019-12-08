Walentine O'Toole, LLP Walentine O'Toole, LLP is pleased to announce that Brad C.S. Entwistle has joined the firm as an associate in its commercial litigation practice group. Brad holds a J.D. from the University of Iowa and received his undergraduate degree, magna cum laude, from Gustavus Adolphus College. Prior to joining Walentine O'Toole, Brad served as a law clerk in Iowa Judicial District 1B in Waterloo, Iowa. He is admitted to practice in both Nebraska and Iowa. Walentine O'Toole, LLP is a banking, business transactions and litigation law firm that provides clients with cost-effective legal support for their business operations. Established in 1985, Walentine O'Toole has represented clients in thousands of cases covering a wide range of legal matters including banking & finance, commercial transactions & litigation, creditors' rights, insurance defense, estate planning, & labor/employ ment. For more information, visit: walentineotoole.com
