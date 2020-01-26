Veridian Credit Union announces promotion of Solorio Veridian Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Areli Solorio to the position of public relations strategist. Solorio, a resident of Bellevue, NE, has worked at Veridian for two years. She was previously a community relations coordinator. Solorio has a bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a focus in Finance and Banking from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. She is involved in the community as a chamber member at the Nebraska Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Veridian Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by the members who use its products and services. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services, and earnings are returned to members through better rates and lower fees. Membership is open to anyone living or working in the state of Iowa and six counties in eastern Nebraska. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call (800) 235-3228.
