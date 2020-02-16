Veridian Credit Union announces promotion of Ablan Veridian Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Alex Ablan to the position of West Broadway branch manager in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Ablan, a resident of Omaha, Neb., has worked at Veridian for nearly two years. He was previously a loan officer. Ablan has a bachelor's degree in Business Management and Finance from the University of Santa Maria. Veridian Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by the members who use its products and services. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services, and earnings are returned to members through better rates and lower fees. Membership is open to anyone living or working in the state of Iowa and six counties in eastern Nebraska. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call (800) 235-3228.
