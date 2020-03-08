Veridian Credit Union announces promotion of Nissen Veridian Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Lauren Nissen to the position of mortgage loan originator. Nissen, a resident of Omaha, Neb., has worked at Veridian for seven years. She was previously an eServices loan officer. Nissen was involved in the community as a volunteer for the Wrapping for a Cause event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and will continue with the pen pal buddies at Veridian. Veridian Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by the members who use its products and services. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services, and earnings are returned to members through better rates and lower fees. Membership is open to anyone living or working in the state of Iowa and six counties in eastern Nebraska. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call (800) 235-3228.
