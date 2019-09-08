Verdian Credit Union

Veridian Credit Union announces hiring of Hillestad Veridian Credit Union is pleased to announce Matt Hillestad has been hired to the position of regional manager in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area. Hillestad, a resident of Omaha, was the large branch manager at First National Bank of Omaha. He has 21 years of financial industry experience. Hillestad has a degree in Business with a concentration in Marketing from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Veridian Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa as John Deere Employees Credit Union. Earnings are returned to members through better rates and lower fees. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services. Membership is open to anyone living or working in the credit union's geographic field of membership, including Omaha, Council Bluffs and surrounding communities. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or (800) 235-3228.
