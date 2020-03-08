UNMC improves lives through research Whether in the laboratory, classroom or clinic, UNMC transforms lives. We congratulate our top researchers - the best and brightest from all over the world, who work tirelessly to fuel discoveries that improve lives in Nebraska and beyond. UNMC recently bestowed its highest research honor - the 2019 Scientist Laureate Award - to Susan Swindells, M.B.B.S., professor of internal medicine-infectious diseases in the UNMC College of Medicine (pictured). Dr. Swindells conducts translational and clinical research in the field of HIV/AIDS, with a special interest in tuberculosis co-infection. UNMC also presented New Investigator Awards to scientists who in the past two years have secured their first funding from the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Defense or other national sources. The following were recognized: Ioannis Chatzizisis, M.D., computational cardiovascular simulations, atherosclerosis, mechanobiology Hongying Dai, Ph.D., E-cigarette use and prevention Benson Edagwa, Ph.D., antiretroviral therapy Jennie Hill, Ph.D., childhood obesity treatment and prevention Mohd Nasser, Ph.D., brain metastasis, breast cancer and lung cancer Gurudutt Pendyala, Ph.D., drug addiction Satyanarayana Rachagani, Ph.D., pancreatic cancer and inflammatory bowel disease Padmashri Ragunathan, Ph.D., neurodevelopmental disorders Kelly Stauch, Ph.D., neurodegeneration Meaghann Weaver, M.D., palliative care and hospice care for children In addition, Distinguished Scientist Awards were given to researchers who have been among the most productive scientists at UNMC during the past five years. The following were honored: Mark Carlson, M.D., large animal models Rebecca Oberley Deegan, Ph.D., mitigating radiation damage Punita Dhawan, Ph.D., gastrointestinal cancer Apar Ganti, M.D., lung, head and neck cancer Amy Hoffman, Ph.D., post-surgical lung cancer rehabilitation John-Martin Lowe, Ph.D., building infectious disease response capabilities Aaron Mohs, Ph.D., imaging and biosensing Michel Ouellette, Ph.D., pancreatic cancer Kimberly Scarsi, Pharm.D., HIV pharmacology James Wahl, Ph.D., epithelial cell adhesion UNMC's Research Leadership Award honors a previously recognized Distinguished Scientist who has a longstanding research funding history and also serves as a research leader and mentor. This year's award went to: Amarnath Natarajan, Ph.D., Eppley Institute
