UNMC improves lives through education Whether in the classroom, laboratory or clinic, UNMC transforms lives. Today, we congratulate our top educators - the best and brightest from all over the world, who work tirelessly to improve lives in Nebraska and beyond. Recipients of UNMC's 2019-20 Impact in Education Awards include: Varner Educator Laureate: Amy Duhachek-Stapelman, M.D., associate professor in the UNMC Department of Anesthesiology, College of Medicine (pictured) The award recognizes an individual with sustained achievement in education who has significantly improved the UNMC learning environment through the provision of outstanding educational experiences. Other recipients of the 2019-20 Academic Affairs Impact in Education Awards include: Innovative Practices in Education Award: Kristen Cook, Pharm.D., pharmacotherapy laboratory coordinator and clinical associate professor, UNMC College of Pharmacy. This award recognizes an individual who demonstrates the ingenuity, courage and creativity in teaching including innovations in use of educational technology, experiential learning, adoption of simulation and creative use of the classroom, as well as an engaging presentation style. Inspirational Mentor of Educators Award: Lois Starr, M.D., medical director, Munroe-Meyer Institute, and associate professor, MMI Department of Genetic Medicine. This award recognizes an individual who has mentored and sponsored junior faculty or trainees at the local, regional or national level including a consistent track record of fostering future educators. Interprofessional Education Scholar Award: Claudia Chaperon, Ph.D., associate professor, UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division. This award recognizes an individual who has made significant contributions to interprofessional education locally, regionally or nationally. Research in Education Scholar Award: Ka-Chun (Joseph) Siu, Ph.D., associate professor of physical therapy education, UNMC College of Allied Health Professions. This award recognizes an individual who has advanced the educational literature through peer-reviewed publications, educational grants and original research. Visionary Leadership in Education Award: Pamela Carmines, Ph.D., executive associate dean, UNMC Graduate Studies, and professor, UNMC Department of Cellular and Integrative Physiology. This award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated the ability to skillfully establish or administer an educational initiative or role at UNMC or a national organization.
Tags
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.
If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.
If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
To start a new subscription, click Get Started to join Subscriber Plus.
If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.