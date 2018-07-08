Union Bank & Trust
Brent Frahm
Union Bank & Trust Welcomes Frahm
Union Bank & Trust is pleased to announce the addition of Brent Frahm as Mortgage Loan Officer of Residential Mortgage.
Frahm comes to Union Bank with twenty-eight years of banking experience in the Omaha market, most recently as the Manager of Retail Banking at a large regional bank. In his new role, he serves as a relationship manager, responsible for providing clients with residential mortgage loan options. Frahm will office in Union Bank's location at 177th & West Center in Omaha, but will serve both the Lincoln and Omaha markets.
Frahm holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a focus in Finance and Banking from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He serves as a Board Member of Omaha 100 and is the treasurer for the Eastern Nebraska Community Action Partnership. Frahm is a member of Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn.
Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned, Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment and trust services. The bank has thirty-eight full service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately-owned bank in Nebraska with bank assets of $3.8 billion and trust assets of $22.4 billion as of December 31, 2017.
