Union Bank & Trust Promotes Weinandt Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently promoted Tom Weinandt to President of its Omaha operations. Weinandt has been with UBT since 2009 and brings more than 35 years of banking experience to his position within the bank. In his new role as President in Omaha, Weinandt will be tasked with leading the Omaha team and continuing to increase the bank's market share in both the retail and commercial banking markets. He'll look for opportunities to grow UBT's Omaha team, increase its footprint, and expand its products and services within the Omaha community. He'll also work to continue stressing the importance of first-class customer service and supporting the Omaha community. Weinandt earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1984. Prior to joining Union Bank, he served as Senior Vice President/Manager of Commercial Real Estate for a large regional bank, where he managed the production staffs of Omaha, Kansas City, and Des Moines. Since joining UBT, Weinandt has served as First Vice President and oversaw the Commercial Real Estate Group in Omaha before being promoted to his new position. Outside the bank, Weinandt volunteers with the Salvation Army, the YMCA Chamber of Commerce, and United Way, as well as participating in all UBT community involvement activities. He also serves as Trustee for the Business Ethics Alliance and as a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands. Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $4.5 billion and trust assets of $27.7 billion as of December 31, 2019.
