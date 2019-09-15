Atkins Receives Nebraska State Bar Association Award Union Bank & Trust (UBT) is proud to announce that the Nebraska State Bar Association has given its prestigious 2019 George H. Turner Award to John Atkins, JD, Vice President and Senior Trust Officer in UBT's Personal Trust and Wealth Management Department. The George H. Turner Award is presented to a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association (NSBA) who has demonstrated extraordinary efforts in furthering the public understanding of the legal system, the administration of justice, and confidence in the legal profession. Specifically, Atkins is being recognized for his contribution as co-author of Chapter 18 in the 2018 Nebraska Probate Manual and his efforts in modifying the National Uniform Directed Trust Act, as well as his involvement in the NSBA Real Estate, Probate, and Trust Law Section as an author, presenter, and planning chair. Atkins will be honored as a co-recipient of the 2019 George H. Turner Award alongside Dan Wintz during the NSBA Annual Meeting on Thursday, October 10, at the Embassy Suites in La Vista. Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $4.2 billion and trust assets of $21.7 billion as of June 30, 2019.
