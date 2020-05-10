UBS Financial Advisor named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List Dedicated & Recognized: John C. Geist of UBS UBS announced that Financial Advisor John Geist in Lincoln, Nebraska has been named to the list of Forbes/SHOOK list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. John Geist ranks No.11 in the state of Nebraska. John joined UBS in 2009 and is a founding partner of the Summit Wealth Management Group. He is a Senior Vice President - Wealth Management and a Senior Portfolio Manager at UBS. Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of approximately 2200 financial advisors. It was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to measure factors such as: quality of practice, industry experience, compliance record, assets under management (which vary from state to state) and revenue. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. nor its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. "All of us at UBS congratulate John on this impressive achievement," said Mike Mimick, UBS Midwest Market Head. "He has shown extreme dedication to helping his clients achieve their investment goals, and in doing so, earned this outstanding recognition." "With increasing demand for advice from a trusted advisor, we applaud John and his team for demonstrating that they build valued, long-lasting relationships with their clients," said Bryan Adamson, UBS Executive Director and Branch Manager for the Omaha and Lincoln offices. Geist is qualified as a Certified Investment Management Analyst and routinely consults with high net worth clients on portfolio construction, investment policies and risk management strategies. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. As a firm providing wealth management services to clients, UBS Financial Services Inc. offers both investment advisory services and brokerage services. Investment advisory services and brokerage services are separate and distinct, differ in material ways and are governed by different laws and separate arrangements. It is important that clients understand the ways in which we conduct business and that they carefully read the agreements and disclosures that we provide to them about the products or services we offer. For more information, visit our website at ubs.com/workingwithus. For designation disclosures, visit ubs.com/us/en/designation-disclosures. UBS Financial Services Inc. is a subsidiary of UBS AG. Member FINRA/SIPC. UBS 2020. ll rights reserved For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors
