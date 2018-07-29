U.S. Bank
Patrick Spethman
named U.S. Bank Omaha President
U.S. Bank Nebraska Region President Joe Sullivan announced that Patrick Spethman has been named U.S. Bank Omaha Market President.
Spethman began his career with U.S. Bank in 2004 as Vice President and Relationship Manager for Commercial Banking in Lincoln, Nebraska. He has more than 30 years of experience in banking and finance with time spent in the public and private sectors. Spethman earned an undergraduate degree from Creighton University and his MBA from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Spethman is a graduate of Leadership Lincoln, a member of the Downtown Lincoln Association and has served on the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce board. He is also a long-time volunteer teacher for Junior Achievement.
