Turner Construction Quinn Texmo is bringing her 12 years of experience working in the A/E/C industry to Turner Construction Company's new Omaha Office. As the Nebraska Business Development lead for the largest builder in the United States, she will work to develop and maintain industry relationships. Texmo is actively involved in CREW Omaha Metro (Commercial Real Estate Women) and SMPS Nebraska (Society for Marketing Professional Services). Texmo's notable achievements include 2019 CREW Network Impact Award winner; 2018 Graduate of Leadership Nebraska; Alumni Advisory Council; 2017 Midlands Business Journal 40 under 40; CREW Omaha Metro Past-President; SMPS Nebraska Past-President, Regional Conference Chair; and Women's Fund Circles (2017-present).
