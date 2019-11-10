Doctors Join Think Whole Person Healthcare Margo Anderson-Fowler Christine Jeffrey Anna Maio Rebecca Bohi Reilly Think Whole Person Healthcare, one of the largest independent primary care centers in the U.S., announced today the addition of four doctors. Margo Anderson-Fowler, M.D. earned her medical degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine. In addition to serving as a clinic physician, Dr. Anderson-Fowler has served as the Medical Director for Skyline and Omaha Rehabilitation/Nursing Facilities. She is board certified in Family Practice. Christine Jeffrey, M.D., joins Think from a hospital clinic. She has served patients at Clarkson Primary Care and is currently the Medical Director at Mercy Villa and Quality Living, Inc. (QLI). Dr. Jeffrey earned her medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, is board certified in Family Medicine and is a Diplomate of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Anna Maio, M.D., joins Think from the Creighton University School of Medicine where she is an Associate Professor of Medicine. Dr. Maio earned her medical degree from Creighton University and is board certified in Internal Medicine. Rebecca Bohi Reilly, M.D., joins Think from her practice in a hospital system. Dr. Bohi earned her medical degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and Geriatrics. She currently serves on the Nebraska Medical Education Fund Board and is a member of the American Geriatrics Society. Think Whole Person Healthcare employs more than 300 people across a wide range of primary care disciplines serving more than 40,000 patients. An Accountable Care Organization, Think serves people of all ages and puts an emphasis on helping patients with chronic conditions access ongoing care to stay their healthiest and avoid hospitalization. Think is located at 7100 West Center Road in Omaha..
