Thiele Geotech, Inc, a consulting engineering firm, is pleased to announce several recent promotions. Raeanna Doyle Brett Priebe Raeanna Doyle, P.E. has been promoted to the Geotechnical Engineering Department Manager. Ms. Doyle has been with the firm for 6 years. She graduated from University of Nebraska Omaha with a BS in Civil Engineering in 2013 and received her MS in Civil Engineering in 2015. She is a graduate of the ACEC Emerging Leaders class of 2019. Brett Priebe, P.E. has been promoted to the Design Department Manager. Mr. Priebe has been with the firm for over 2 years. He graduated from the University of Nebraska Lincoln with a BS in Civil Engineering in 2013. He is currently a member of ASCE and NSPE.
