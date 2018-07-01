The Strawhecker Group
Alecia Muth
Alecia Muth Joins The Strawhecker Group as Senior Research Analyst
Omaha-based analytics and consulting firm, The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is proud to announce the hiring of Alecia Muth as Senior Research Analyst.
Muth supports and guides TSG clients through a variety of research engagements, delving into the details of the payments ecosystem and sharing relevant insights and recommendations on payment products, strategies, and marketing initiatives.
Prior to TSG, Muth worked at Gladstone Institutes in San Francisco as a Management Partner and Executive Project Manager in biomedical research. She has close to 15 years of research, project management and business administration experience.
"We are extremely excited to have someone of Alecia's caliber join our team," said Mike Strawhecker, Partner at TSG. "Her experience will be leveraged for our clients through compelling market research on various topics, from point-of-sale offerings to M&A trends," added Strawhecker.
Muth earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of San Francisco and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Nebraska Omaha. She is married with two kids and two dogs. In addition to spending time with her family, she enjoys being outdoors and trying new restaurants.
About TSG
The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is a fast-growing analytics and consulting firm focused on the electronic payments industry. The company serves the entire payments ecosystem, from fintech startups to Fortune 500 companies. The firm provides its clients with advisory services, research and analytics to help them plan and execute their strategic initiatives. Based in Omaha, a recognized payments industry hub, TSG is an established leader in this high-growth, ever-evolving space.
