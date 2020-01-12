Leadership Succession at The Strawhecker Group Mike Strawhecker Kurt Strawhecker The Strawhecker Group (TSG), an Omaha-based consulting and analytics company that serves payments companies globally, announced its leadership succession plan. Mike Strawhecker has been announced as President of the firm, succeeding Kurt Strawhecker in that role. Kurt Strawhecker will continue as Chairman of TSG's Board of Directors. TSG is the global leader in advisement to the payments acceptance space, with clients including Fortune 500 companies such as JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, and Visa Worldwide. The firm's 50-person workforce is primarily in Omaha with satellite offices in Sacramento, Denver, and London. "Mike has successfully pivoted TSG from a consulting-only firm to a consulting, analytics, and software company," said Kurt Strawhecker. "It was the right time to pass him the reins as we look forward to continuing to grow the firm in 2020 and beyond," added Jamie Savant, Co-Founder & Partner at TSG. Prior to being President, as Partner, Mike focused on product development. This included the creation of several industry-first products. In 2010, TSG built one of the foremost analytical tools in the payments industry called Acquiring Industry Metrics (AIM). AIM is now populated with $1 Trillion in financial data from nearly half of all card accepting merchants in the U.S. market. In 2016, Mike spearheaded TSG's launch of its Gateway Enterprise Metrics (GEM) product, which measures the performance of credit and debit card transactions. The tool is now used by the companies that account for over 60% of all eCommerce transactions in the U.S. In 2014, Mike was awarded the Electronic Transactions Association's (ETA) Member of the Year; at 33 years old he was the youngest recipient in its history. In 2018, he was named to the global payment industry's inaugural Forty Under 40 by the ETA. Mike attended DePaul University in Chicago and graduated With Distinction with a BS in Marketing & Management from Bellevue University. He graduated from Skutt Catholic High School in 2000, where he is now a member of its Board of Directors. Mike resides in Omaha with his wife Dr. Michelle (Meyer) Strawhecker and their infant daughter Mila. About TSG The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is a fast-growing analytics and consulting firm focused on the electronic payments industry. The company serves the entire payments ecosystem, from fintech startups to Fortune 500 companies. The firm provides its clients with advisory services, research and analytics to help them plan and execute their strategic initiatives. Based in Omaha, a recognized payments industry hub, TSG is an established leader in this high-growth, ever-evolving space. For more information please visit www.TheStrawGroup.com.
