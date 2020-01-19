The Strawhecker Group Promotes Alexandra Bruening to Chief Financial Officer The Strawhecker Group (TSG), an Omaha-based consulting and analytics company that serves payments companies globally, is pleased to announce the promotion of Alexandra Bruening to Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Allie serves on TSG's Board of Directors. "Allie has proven her ability to manage the financial aspects of the company, including financial analysis, forecasting and budgeting. Further, she contributes greatly to the firm's strategic planning, HR management, as well as the legal facets of TSG, which can be both challenging and demanding," said TSG Board Chairman, Kurt Strawhecker. Since joining TSG in 2018, Bruening has worked diligently to manage the responsibilities of TSG's back office. Bruening has spearheaded several new initiatives to create new efficiencies for the firm, including growing the finance team, improving policies and procedures, as well as managing a recent expansion of TSG's headquarters from a financial perspective. "With the fast-paced growth our company continues to experience, it was important to elevate an individual with her drive and expertise," said Jamie Savant, Co-Founder & Partner. "Allie has proven she is ready to help take our firm into the next decade," added Savant. Prior to TSG, Bruening led financial planning and analysis at Javlin Capital, a private equity firm with over $200 million in assets under management. She also worked as an Audit Manager at BKD LLP, a regional accounting firm. Bruening is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Omaha and a native of Omaha. Allie is married, has two sons, and loves to run in her spare time. About TSG The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is a fast-growing analytics and consulting firm focused on the electronic payments industry. The company serves the entire payments ecosystem, from fintech startups to Fortune 500 companies. The firm provides its clients with advisory services, research and analytics to help them plan and execute their strategic initiatives. Based in Omaha, a recognized payments industry hub, TSG is an established leader in this high-growth, ever-evolving space. For more information please visit www.TheStrawGroup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.