The Salvation Army
Annette Wolfe
ANNETTE WOLFE JOINS THE
SALVATION ARMY
AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF METRO OPERATIONS
The Omaha Salvation Army is pleased to announce that Annette Wolfe of Omaha has joined the organization as the executive director of metro operations.
Wolfe comes to The Salvation Army with a wide array of skills and expertise in strategic planning, analysis, process design, organizational assessment, business develop ment, strategic marketing, and communications.
Prior to her work as an independent consultant collaborating with national and local businesses and non-profits, Wolfe served as the chief strategy officer for Banyan Medical Systems in Omaha and as the director of strategic planning and business development for the Nebraska Medical Center, as well as in a variety of marketing positions nationally and overseas. She earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Bowling Green State University.
In her role as executive director of metro operations, Wolfe will be responsible for assessing the Omaha Salvation Army's 30+ programs and services and creating a comprehensive strategic program plan that meets community needs and aligns with The Salvation Army's mission. She will also work closely with Salvation Army leadership to build strong relationships and partnerships with community, city, agency and government leaders.
"This brand-new position has been created to ensure that the Omaha Salvation Army is operating at its highest level of effectiveness, efficiency and impact," said Divisional Commander Major Greg Thompson. "Annette Wolfe brings an impressive array of skills, knowledge and experience to The Salvation Army, and we are thrilled that her expertise will allow us to execute and achieve our strategic priorities and ultimately better meet the needs of the nearly 100,000 vulnerable members of our community who walk through our doors each year."
