THE SALVATION ARMY OF OMAHA APPOINTS TWO NEW ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS Melissa Marvin Aaron Schapper The Salvation Army of Omaha recently appointed Melissa Marvin and Aaron Schapper to its Omaha advisory board, which supports the work of The Salvation Army in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro by providing mission-based leadership and strategic guidance. Melissa Marvin joined Bank of Bennington as chief service officer in 2017, where she oversees all strategic, infrastructure, sales, service and marketing initiatives at the bank. Marvin is also responsible for the oversight and implementation of a joint-venture company between Bank of Bennington and Finigree, a financial technology firm. Prior to joining the bank, she worked as a consultant for Metropolitan Community College and held positions at United Way of the Midlands, Vantage Point Performance and Cohen Brown Management Group. She holds a bachelor's degree with an emphasis in communication from the University of Kansas. In his role as president of the Utility Support Structures business segment at Valmont Industries, Aaron Schapper is responsible for setting global strategy and leading the business to increased performance and profitability. Schapper joined Valmont in 2011 as vice president and general manager of international irrigation. Prior to his career at Valmont, he worked in engineering, operations, marketing and sales at an irrigation company in Shanghai. He has a bachelor's degree in Mandarin Chinese and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Utah and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.
