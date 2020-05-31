The Pinnacle Agency Announces New Farm Manager The Pinnacle Agency recently named Curtis Morrical as their newest Farm Manager for Nebraska and Iowa. In his role, he will work with landowners to determine effective and efficient farm management solutions. Morrical grew up on a small farm in Tabor, Iowa. He attended Iowa State University where he received a bachelor's degree in agricultural system technologies. Morrical has 10 years of professional experience in ag equipment sales and servicing. He is currently studying to become a licensed Real Estate Broker in Nebraska and Iowa. About The Pinnacle Agency: The Pinnacle Agency has 13 office locations across the state of Nebraska offering a variety of farm management, real estate, and independent insurance services. The company's farm management division provides modern solutions to landowners across Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado and Iowa. For more information, pinnaclefarmmanagement.com.
