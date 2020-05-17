ASSOCIATES ADDED TO THE LERNER COMPANY TEAM Brian Houlihan Adam Maurer Mandi Backhaus We are pleased to announce that Brian Houlihan, Adam Maurer and Mandi Backhaus have joined The Lerner Company team as associate brokers. Brian Houlihan has been primarily focused on investment sales and acquisitions, with an emphasis on retail assets. He is also involved with tenant and landlord representation. With a background in business consulting and management, Brian spent 8 years in Costa Rica where he launched an import trading company. He graduated from Texas Christian University in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Brian is a member of International Council of Shopping Centers and Chainlinks Retail Advisors and spends time volunteering for the American Cancer Society. Adam Maurer joined the company in 2019 as an associate broker. Adam interned for two years in the commercial real estate business while finishing college. Adam's focus is on landlord and tenant representation with an emphasis on retail properties. He has shown an ability to absorb the complexities of a deal by being actively involved in numerous transactions. He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 2019 with a degree in Accounting. Adam is a member of International Council of Shopping Centers and Chainlinks Retail Advisors and has served the Omaha Metro area by volunteering at the Open Door Mission. Mandi Backhaus joined the company as a full-time associate broker after a one-year internship assisting with social media and marketing. She brings experience in retail marketing having worked as Marketing Manager for Cold Stone Creamery while in college. She graduated in 2020 from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a bachelor's degree in business administration with concentrations in real estate, marketing, and management. A member of the Dean's List, Mandi became Omaha's second ever Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Foundation Scholarship recipient. She is a member of International Council of Shopping Centers and Chainlinks Retail Advisors and serves the Omaha Metro area by actively volunteering for the Special Olympics and Make-A-Wish Foundation. Jay R. Lerner, President of The Lerner Company, states "It's an exciting time to be at our company. The talent we are adding to our organization will ensure seamless growth as we help our customers navigate the ever-changing retail climate for many years to come." About The Lerner Company The Lerner Company is a full-service real estate company located in Omaha, Nebraska. Its services include development, leasing and sales, management, investment sales, and tenant representation. Latest development projects include Settlers Creek Shopping Center and West Village Pointe mixed use development. Brokerage service specializes in retail real estate and provides tenant representation for more than 70 prominent national and regional retailers.
