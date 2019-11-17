The Harry A. Koch Co. Trevor Fiala Katie Denson The Harry A. Koch Co. acquired the Property Casualty book of business from PJ Ramaekers & Associates Inc. effective September 30, 2019. With this acquisition Trevor Fiala and Katie Denson join The Harry A. Koch Co. Trevor Fiala joins The Koch Co.'s Koch Select commercial insurance team as a Sales Executive. He joined The Koch Select team because he knows the impact risk management has on a company's business goals and he is focused on guiding clients through their current and emerging risks. Katie Denson joins The Koch Co.'s Koch Select commercial insurance team as an Account Manager. Katie enjoys building relationship with her clients and helping them find solutions to their risk management needs and day-to-day questions. Koch Select offers insurance and risk management tailored to the needs of small businesses. Whether the business is just starting out, growing or well-established, Koch Select understands one-size doesn't fit all and one-size doesn't work forever. This acquisition has added resources and expertise to the Koch Select team that now consists of six risk management professionals, serving over 850 clients across the region with a focus on exceptional client service and delivery of real-world solutions. Founded in 1916, The Harry A. Koch Co. is a local, privately owned insurance agency and broker with offices in Omaha and Lincoln. The Koch Co. team understands the value of trust, integrity, and knowledge to provide quality risk management and insurance services in the areas of Business Insurance, Employee Benefits, Surety Bonds, Personal Insurance, and Loss Control. We employ over 130 professionals and are within the top 15 largest bank-owned insurance agencies in the United States.
