Tetra Tech, Inc. Dennis J. Anderson has joined Tetra Tech, Inc. as the Omaha Operations Manager. Mr. Anderson's primary responsibility will be to expand the services provided to Tetra Tech's clients in the Midwest. He has over 30 years of experience in the private consulting business where he successfully delivered engineering services, environmental remediation, and construction design programs. Mr. Anderson has managed over 500 environmental projects which included environmental drilling, installation of monitoring/recovery wells, rock coring, continuous sampling, well/borehole abandonment, and the performance and analysis of aquifer pumping tests. He has earned dual licensure as both a Professional Engineer and Professional Geologist in multiple states which allows him to provide geotechnical engineering and environmental assessment/ remediation services across a wide geographical area.
