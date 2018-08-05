Swanson Russell
Bri Harding Kiley Shuler Alex Jensen Katie Struckman Michael Rudolf
Swanson Russell Hires Five in Omaha and Lincoln Offices
Swanson Russell welcomes Bri Harding and Alex Jensen to its Omaha office and Michael Rudolf, Kiley Shuler and Katie Struckman to its Lincoln office.
Harding was hired as a designer. She previously spent over a year working with Bailey Lauerman as a designer in Omaha. Her experience also includes graphic design work for Antidote 71 advertising located in Sioux City, Iowa. Originally from Council Bluffs, Iowa, Harding earned bachelor's degrees in graphic design and advertising from Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa.
Shuler was hired as an account manager. Previously, she served the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as an assistant director of marketing. Originally from Aurora, Neb., Shuler earned a bachelor's degree in advertising and public relations from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and a master's degree in integrated media communications from UNL.
Jensen was hired as a public relations associate. She most recently worked at Bailey Lauerman in Omaha, where she was an assistant social media strategist for two years. A native of Louisville, Neb., Jensen holds a bachelor's degree in advertising and public relations from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Struckman was hired as a project manager. Her recent experience includes working with MyRacePass, a local motorsports social network and racing resource based in Lincoln. Originally from Portsmouth, R.I., Struckman holds a bachelor's degree in history and secondary education from Stonehill College in Easton, Mass.
Rudolf was hired as an art director. Previously, he had been with Cabela's in Sidney, Neb., as a senior interactive art director. Rudolf also spent time as a creative lead/art director at Neebo in Lincoln. The Chapman, Neb. native holds an associate degree in graphic design from The Creative Center in Omaha.
Founded in 1962, Swanson Russell is a Nebraska-based marketing communications firm with offices in Lincoln and Omaha. In addition to working with local and regional clients, the full-service agency is nationally recognized for expertise in agriculture, health care, outdoor recreation, construction and the green industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.