Walls Outdoor Goods Selects Swanson Russell as Creative Agency Swanson Russell has been selected as creative agency for national workwear brand, Walls Outdoor Goods. Known as a go-to brand for workers who earn a living outdoors, Walls products are built to keep workers safe, warm and dry. The agency will handle Walls' creative needs including brand development and seasonal campaign work, and focus on building deeper connection with professional tradesmen who are wired to be outdoors. "We couldn't be more excited about our partnership with Walls Outdoor Goods," said Brent Schott, President of Swanson Russell. "It's a brand with a strong American work heritage. We see an opportunity to give it the swagger and attitude it has earned. It shares a core belief that people who work outdoors for a living are a different breed with a unique sense of self confidence." Walls Outdoor Goods built its foundation in workwear back in 1938 selling overalls and coveralls in Dallas, Texas. Over the next 80 years, Walls has become a preferred insulated workwear choice for workers who are passionately committed to their outdoor DNA. In 2017, Walls continued its growth and became a part of the VF Corporation. As a part of this family of brands, the core values are to focus on retooling the workforce for the future amid the decline of traditional trades and the resulting skills gap. For more information about the company, visit https://www.walls.com/home "The team at Swanson Russell possess that rare ability to pair keen creative talent, with thoughtful strategic insight to serve as the basis for building meaningful brands," said Brad Bromstead VP Marketing, Merchandising, & Design. "We are excited to partner with Swanson Russell as we begin the next leg of the journey in establishing Walls Outdoor Goods as the brand of choice for Outdoor Work." Founded in 1962, Swanson Russell is a Nebraska-based marketing communications firm with offices in Lincoln and Omaha. In addition to working with local and regional clients, the full-service agency is nationally recognized for expertise in agriculture, health care, outdoor recreation, construction and the green industry. For more information about Swanson Russell's Real Connection approach to advertising, public relations, digital and branding services, visit www.swansonrussell.com.
