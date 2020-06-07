Swanson Russell Hires Five in Omaha and Lincoln Offices Ben Fleming Juliane Glasco Candance Jindra Holly Kohel Megan Moore Swanson Russell welcomes Ben Fleming, Juliane Glasco, Candace Jindra, Holly Kohel and Megan Moore. Fleming is a project manager in the Lincoln office. Before his start at the agency, he gained experience as an account management assistant at Oh-Hello in Lincoln. The Papillion, Nebraska, native earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in advertising and public relations. Glasco works as an email marketing coordinator in the Lincoln office. Prior to joining the agency, she was the owner of Stella Clothing and the co-owner of Loft + Craft. The Stratton, Nebraska, native attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln earning her bachelor's degree in fashion merchandising. Jindra serves as a senior account manager in the Lincoln office. She graduated from Oklahoma Christian University with a master's degree in business. The Perry, Oklahoma, native was the Plains Equipment Marketing Director for John Deere Ag Dealer and the Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. Marketing Director for John Deere Construction Dealer. Kohel is a media coordinator/buyer in the Lincoln office. The Lincoln native previously worked as a digital campaign manager and a client services support specialist at Experian Marketing in Lincoln. Kohel graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor's degree in marketing. Moore serves as a digital strategist in the Omaha office. Before joining the agency, she was an implementation specialist at TEAM Software in Omaha and most recently served as a web strategist at Creighton University in Omaha. This Central Iowa native graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor's degree in communication studies and English. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit www.swansonrussell.com.
