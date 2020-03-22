Swanson Russell Recognized with Over 30 Awards Including Best of Show at Nebraska ADDY Competition Swanson Russell led the competition and received 31 awards, including two Best of Shows and a Special Judge's Citation, at the Nebraska ADDY Awards February 22 in Omaha. The winning work was created and executed on behalf of 18 clients in numerous categories. Swanson Russell received Best of Show distinctions on behalf of Visit Omaha for the OMAR the Troll Campaign, and for the agency's work on a series of Minn Kota� Anniversary Gift Posters. In addition, Swanson Russell received a Special Judge's Citation on behalf of Walls� Outdoor Goods for their 2019 Fall Campaign. The agency accepted 13 gold ADDY Awards for the following clients: Minn Kota, Humminbird�, Runza�, Visit Omaha, and Walls Outdoor Goods. Swanson Russell also earned 15 silver ADDY Awards for its work on Bright Start�, Cattlemen's Beef Board, Cannon�, Minn Kota, Propane Education & Research Council, Runza, Swanson Russell, Union Bank and Trust�, Visit Omaha, and Walls Outdoor Goods. "We are honored to have such a broad range of clients recognized with these awards," said Brent Schott, president at Swanson Russell. "Our talented teams put a tremendous amount of thought and creativity into our work, but none of it would be possible without such great clients. Congrats to all the winners." Swanson Russell's award-winning entries qualify to advance and compete at the District 9 Competition. The Nebraska ADDY Awards are sponsored annually by the American Advertising Federation (AAF) and aim to recognize and reward creative excellence in the art of advertising. Judges from across the country come to evaluate entries submitted from around the state. For more information about the Nebraska ADDY Awards and award winners, visit www.nebraskaaddys.org. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit www.swansonrussell.com.
