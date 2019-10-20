Swanson Russell Hires Six in Omaha and Lincoln Offices Michael Bartsch Heather Caha Stephen Geiser Leah Giess Lisa Schumacher R.J. Shrimpton Swanson Russell welcomes Michael Bartsch, Heather Caha, Stephen Geiser, Leah Giess, Lisa Schumacher and R.J. Shrimpton. Bartsch is a senior UX designer in the Lincoln office. Before his start at the agency he gained nearly nine years' experience as a digital designer at Archrival in Lincoln. The Lincoln native earned an associate degree of occupational studies in design, computer graphics and illustration from the Creative Center, a college of art and design. Caha works as a media coordinator in the Lincoln office. Prior to joining the agency, she was an advertising/media coordinator for 12 years at KLKN-TV in Lincoln. This Lincoln native attended South Dakota State University before accepting a job at FOX 9 in Minneapolis working in national advertising. Geiser serves as an email and marketing research analyst in the Lincoln office. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor's degree in business with an emphasis on marketing. This Lincoln native was a senior market research analyst at Assurity in Lincoln before coming to Swanson Russell. Giess is a public relations writer in the Omaha office. This Pierz, Minnesota, native previously worked as a public relations intern for Bader Rutter in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and a marketing intern at American Shorthorn Association in Kansas City, Missouri. Giess graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor's degree in agricultural communications and journalism. Schumacher serves as a project manager in the Lincoln office. Before joining the agency, she spent six years with Cabela's World Headquarters in Sidney, Nebraska, gaining experience as a retail space planner and allocation analyst. This Omaha native graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor's degree in education and human sciences. Shrimpton works as a designer in the Lincoln office. He graduated from Metropolitan Community College in Omaha with an associate degree in graphic communications. Prior to joining the agency, this Omaha native gained experience as a graphic designer for Sportsstuff Inc. in Omaha and as a senior designer at Surdell and Partners in Omaha. Founded in 1962, Swanson Russell is a Nebraska-based marketing communications firm with offices in Lincoln and Omaha. In addition to working with local and regional clients, the full-service agency is nationally recognized for expertise in agriculture, health care, outdoor recreation, construction and the green industry. For more information about Swanson Russell's Real Connection approach to advertising, public relations, interactive and branding services, visit www.swansonrussell.com.
