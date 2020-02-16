Swanson Russell Hires Six in Omaha and Lincoln Offices Lindsey Franklin Ian Gurney Randy Hill Madison Knopik Kristi Leaders Brett Summers Swanson Russell welcomes Lindsey Franklin, Ian Gurney, Randy Hill, Madison Knopik, Kristi Leaders and Brett Summers. Franklin is an account manager in the Omaha office. Before her start at the agency she gained experience as a marketing manager at Robstan Group and Godfather's Pizza. The Omaha native earned a bachelor's degree in business information systems at DeVry University in Kansas City. Gurney works as an associate developer in the Lincoln office. Prior to joining the agency, he was a contractor at Dell. The Omaha native attended Creighton University in Omaha earning a bachelor's degree in psychology. Hill serves as a production manager in the Lincoln office. He had a four-year pre-press apprenticeship through the Graphic Communications International Union, among various software classes through Metro Community College. The Omaha native has over 20 years' experience in marketing production. Before joining the agency, he worked for First National Bank in Omaha and TD Ameritrade. Knopik is an associate digital producer in the Omaha office. The Sioux City, Iowa, native was a project manager for Red Branch Media in Omaha and an event assistant for the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium before joining the agency full time. Knopik graduated from the University of Nebraska-Omaha with a bachelor's degree in journalism and received her MBA from Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska. Leaders serves as an account manager in the Omaha office. Before joining the agency, she gained experience as a digital account manager at Spinutech. The Elkader, Iowa, native graduated from Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, with a bachelor's degree in communications. Summers works as a copywriter in the Lincoln office. He graduated from the University of South Dakota with a bachelor's degree in English. Prior to joining the agency, the Spring Hill, Florida, native gained experience as an associate creative director and senior copywriter working on accounts including the South Dakota Department of Tourism and Taco John's at an agency based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit www.swansonrussell.com.
