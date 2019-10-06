Swanson Russell Promotes Eight in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Bri Koch Bailey Lisosky Jeremie Memming Emily Oatman Zeth Schlenker Kaila Shirey Kaitlyn Stuhr Kelsey Wheeler Swanson Russell recently promoted eight people in its Lincoln and Omaha offices: Bri Koch, Bailey Lisosky, Jeremie Memming, Emily Oatman, Zeth Schlenker, Kaila Shirey, Kaitlyn Stuhr and Kelsey Wheeler. Koch was promoted to associate art director in the Omaha office. Since joining the agency in 2018, Koch has served on multiple accounts such as Hoegemeyer Seed, Visit Omaha and MemorialCare. The Council Bluffs native graduated from Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, with a bachelor's degree in graphic design and advertising. Lisosky was promoted to media buyer in the Omaha office. She started at the agency in 2017 as a media coordinator. Lisosky has handled digital marketing and reporting on accounts such as JLG, Visit Omaha and Northeast Community College. Originally from Bellingham, Washington, Lisosky graduated from University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor's degree in public relations and advertising. Memming was promoted to art director. He joined the Lincoln office in 2013 as a graphic designer and has worked on multiple accounts such as Rain Bird, SiteOne and Textron GSE. The Lincoln native graduated from University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor's degree with an emphasis in graphic design. Oatman was promoted to digital strategist. Before joining the agency in 2015 she gained experience at Hurrdat, a digital marketing agency in Lincoln, as a senior account manager. She has dedicated her skills to clients such as Textron Specialized Vehicles and MemorialCare. Hailing from Glenwood, Maryland, she graduated from University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she received a bachelor's degree in marketing and economics. Schlenker was promoted to senior developer in the Lincoln office. Since joining the agency in 2015 as an associate interactive developer, Schlenker has taken on responsibility for planning and estimating, especially with Arctic Cat and the related Textron Specialized Vehicles brands. The Gering, Nebraska, native graduated with a bachelor's degree in computer science from University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Shirey was promoted to media planner. She joined the Lincoln office in 2012 as a media coordinator and has since gained experience with all media types. Hailing from Elkhorn, Nebraska, Shirey graduated from University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she earned a bachelor's degree in advertising. Stuhr was promoted to media coordinator/buyer in the Lincoln office. Stuhr joined the agency in 2019. She works on media campaigns for a number of clients. Originally from Petersburg, Nebraska, she earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Wheeler was promoted to senior writer/producer. The Lincoln native originally joined the Lincoln office as a creative intern in 2011 and then was hired full time as an associate writer/producer. She graduated from University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor's degree in advertising. Founded in 1962, Swanson Russell is a Nebraska-based marketing communications firm with offices in Lincoln and Omaha. In addition to working with local and regional clients, the full-service agency is nationally recognized for expertise in agriculture, health care, outdoor recreation, construction and the green industry. For more information about Swanson Russell's Real Connection approach to advertising, public relations, digital and branding services, visit www.swansonrussell.com.
