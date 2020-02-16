Swanson Russell Receives First Place Honors at Region II Best of NAMA Awards Swanson Russell received 12 honors at the National Agri-Marketing Association (NAMA) Region II awards banquet on January 9 in Kansas City. The Best of NAMA awards program honors exemplary work in agricultural communications. The agency accepted five first place awards for clients in the following categories: AMVAC Chemical: Print Ad Cattlemen's Beef Board: "The Drive" Print Newsletter Hogemeyer Hybrids: Flat Prospect Program Mailer Koch Agronomic Services: ANVOL Direct Mail Nebraska State Fair: 2019 Flood Video The agency accepted seven awards of merit for clients in the following categories: AMVAC Chemical: NAFB Print Ad AMVAC Chemical: Assure II Logo AMVAC Chemical: 50 Year Anniversary Feature Article in AgriMarketing Magazine Koch Agronomic Services: ANVOL Sales Kit Nebraska State Fair: 2019 Entryway Nebraska State Fair: 2019 Website Nebraska State Fair: 2019 Campaign Swanson Russell's award-winning entries will qualify to advance and compete at the Best of NAMA Ceremony held April 15 in San Diego, California in conjunction with the 2020 Agri-Marketing Conference. "NAMA awards mean a lot to us because they are judged by peers with a focus on results," said Brent Schott, president at Swanson Russell. "A lot of strong work comes out of the Midwest chapter of NAMA each year, so it's an honor-for us and our terrific clients-to be recognized among all the winners." Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit www.swansonrussell.com.

