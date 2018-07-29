Swanson Russell
Nebraska State Fair Selects Swanson Russell
as Agency of Record
Swanson Russell has been selected to serve as the agency of record for the Nebraska State Fair. The agency will provide comprehensive marketing services for the State Fair account including traditional advertising, digital placements and social media strategy.
"The State Fair represents what is most unique about the state of Nebraska," said Dave Hansen, Swanson Russell chief executive officer. "We are excited to work with the State Fair to promote not only the values of the Nebraska State Fair, but also the values that make our home state so unique."
The Nebraska State fair draws people from all over the state to celebrate latest advancements in the agriculture industry, first-class entertainment in the form of live music, and the best home-grown food the Cornhusker state has to offer. The celebration also includes competitive livestock judging, an ag equipment trade show, and competitions in handmade crafts and baked goods.
"The Nebraska State Fair and Swanson Russell have a history of working together to create memorable marketing campaigns, so we're more than excited to renew this partnership," said Jace Robinson, Nebraska State Fair marketing director. "The partnership will help us to reach all corners of the state and appeal to fairgoers in new and exciting ways."
This year, the Nebraska State Fair will take place at Fonner Park in Grand Island, Nebraska from August 24th through September 3rd.
Founded in 1962, Swanson Russell is a Nebraska-based marketing communications firm with offices in Lincoln and Omaha. In addition to working with local and regional clients, the full-service agency is nationally recognized for expertise in agriculture, health care, outdoor recreation, construction and the green industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.