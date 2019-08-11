Swanson Russell Hires Seven in Omaha and Lincoln Offices Jake Allen Megan Bird Chloe King Amber Olderbak Lauren O'Malley Maddy Patten Abby Stonehocker Swanson Russell welcomes Jake Allen, Megan Bird, Chloe King, Amber Olderbak, Lauren O'Malley, Maddy Patten and Abby Stonehocker. Allen is a motion editor in the Lincoln office. Prior to joining the agency, he was a freelance video producer for opendorse, video production intern for HuskerVision and a videographer for University of Nebraska-Lincoln student organizations. Hailing from Arlington, Nebraska, Allen attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in broadcast production and advertising. Bird works as a project manager in the Omaha office. Originally from Malvern, Iowa, she graduated from the University of Nebraska-Omaha with a bachelor's degree in psychology. Before coming to Swanson Russell, Bird was an account manager at Firespring in Omaha. King is a project manager in the Omaha office. Before her start at the agency she gained experience as a content marketing specialist at Five Nines Technology Group in Lincoln. A Nebraska native, King earned a bachelor's degree in journalism with a focus on advertising and communication studies from UNL. Olderbak serves as an office administrator in the Lincoln office. She previously held a position at Swanson Russell as the senior database marketing manager, then was a marketing consultant before returning to the agency. This Lincoln native graduated from Doane University in Nebraska with a bachelor's degree in marketing. O'Malley is a digital production coordinator in the Lincoln office. This Austin, Texas, native was an account service intern before joining the agency fulltime. She also gained experience as a media director for the National Student Advertising Competition, an account service intern at Nelnet in Lincoln and a brand strategist for Jacht, a student-run advertising agency at UNL. O'Malley earned a bachelor's degree in marketing and advertising from UNL. Patten serves as an associate writer/producer for the creative department in the Lincoln office. For two years she worked as a creative intern before joining Swanson Russell full-time. Patten also gained experience as an intern for Denver Advertising. Hailing from Parker, Colorado, she graduated from UNL with a bachelor's degree in advertising and public relations. Stonehocker works as a public relations coordinator in the Lincoln office. Before her start at Swanson Russell, she worked as an intern for KOLN/KGIN and a marketing intern for Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital. Originally from Lincoln, Stonehocker earned a bachelor's degree in journalism with an emphasis in broadcasting from UNL. Founded in 1962, Swanson Russell is a Nebraska-based marketing communications firm with offices in Lincoln and Omaha. In addition to working with local and regional clients, the full-service agency is nationally recognized for expertise in agriculture, health care, outdoor recreation, construction and the green industry. For more information about Swanson Russell's Real Connection approach to advertising, public relations, interactive and branding services, visit www.swansonrussell.com.
