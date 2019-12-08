SILVERSTONE GROUP JOINS HUB INTERNATIONAL SilverStone Group, the largest insurance broker based in Nebraska, announced that on December 1, it was acquired by Hub International Limited (Hub), the fifth largest insurance broker worldwide, providing employee benefits, property and casualty solutions, and retirement and wealth management services. SilverStone was founded in 1945 by Howard H. "Red" & Ruth Nelson and is today a three-generation employee-owned company led by John H. Nelson, the founders' grandson. It has grown to be one of the top fifty brokers in the nation. Statement from John H. Nelson, SilverStone Group's Chief Executive Officer: "After operating for 75 years as an independent broker, it was important to our 225 associates and 48 shareholders that we remain a private company and continue to have a significant ownership stake in the business. This union not only accomplishes that objective, it strengthens our capabilities through access to new insurance markets, specialty expertise and technical services across most industry spectrums. My father, John P. Nelson, Chairman, has enjoyed a twenty-five year personal relationship with Hub co-founder and Vice Chairman Richard Gulliver, which was critical in our board's decision to join forces with Hub. Their stellar reputation, people-first focus and entrepreneurial operating philosophy perfectly fit our culture." Hub relies on its regional leadership to drive investment and growth by using and contributing to the resources of the larger firm. John H. Nelson will be President of a new region, Hub Great Plains, and will take over the leadership of the current Hub operations in Omaha, Nebraska, Sioux Falls, South Dakota and St. Paul, Minnesota. The established SilverStone Group name will change to SilverStone Group / Hub International so clients, prospects and communities can begin associating our two iconic brands together. SilverStone's Great Plains leadership team will also include Chief Sales Officer Grant Matthies, Group Benefits Practice Leader Brett Sesker, Wealth Management Practice Leader Jeff Sharp, Retirement Practice Leader Glen Gahan, CFO/COO Todd Rogge, and Managing Director - Dakota Territories John Sutton. The transaction closed on December 1, 2019. Koley Jessen P.C., LLO and Dowling & Hales, LLC served as advisors to SilverStone on the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. For further information, please contact jessica.wiltse@hubinternational.com
