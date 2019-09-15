JUSTIN GIBSON RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF FORBES BEST-IN-STATE WEALTH ADVISORS Silverleaf Wealth Management is proud to announce that Forbes Magazine has included Justin Gibson in its 2019 ranking as a Best-In-State Wealth Advisor. Justin commented, "It's an honor to receive this esteemed national recognition." Gibson, President of Silverleaf Wealth Management, celebrates 15 years in the financial services industry. Justin delivers sound, independent advice and works with his clients to pursue their unique individual goals. Silverleaf Wealth Management is dedicated to the highest standards when delivering investment services and this recognition is a testament to that effort. Justin oversees a team of 13 including 7 advisors collectively responsible for managing over $450 million in discretionary and non-discretionary assets with Silverleaf Advisor Group and serves $90 million in brokerage assets with Silverleaf Wealth Management through LPL Financial. Justin looks forward to providing clients with personalized, fiduciary advice for years to come and believes nothing is more satisfying than helping clients get on track towards their dreams. Silverleafwealth.com *The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Silverleaf Advisor Group, a registered investment adviser. Silverleaf Advisor Group and Silverleaf Wealth Management are separate entities from LPL Financial.
Tags
Load comments
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.