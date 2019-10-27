Seldin/Silverman Hall of Fame Induction Stanley Silverman, of blessed memory, Ted Seldin and Seldin Company were inducted into the Jewish Business Leaders Hall of Fame on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Through Ted and Stan's efforts, Seldin Company is recognized nationally as an elite property management firm. Founded in 1923, Seldin Company has grown into an award-winning, multi-family management organization headquartered in Omaha. Seldin manages and leases over 15,000 apartment homes across seven states, focusing on innovative, locally integrated projects that promote sustainability and community growth. It's been our honor and privilege to work with Ted and Stan and to have provided legal services to Seldin Company for over 20 years. Congratulations on all of your accomplishments and this well-deserved recognition. McGill, Gotsdiner, Workman & Lepp
