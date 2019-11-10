SEIM JOHNSON ADMITS TWO NEW PARTNERS Justin Hope Jess Paisley Seim Johnson, LLP is pleased to announce that Justin Hope and Jess Paisley have been admitted to the partnership. Justin Hope graduated Summa Cum Laude from Midland University and has been with the firm since 2008. He provides audit, financial reporting, reimbursement and compliance services to entities in the senior living, senior services, healthcare and not-for-profit industries. Justin is also a frequent presenter on accounting and financial reporting topics for not-for-profit and healthcare entities. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Nebraska Society of Certified Public Accountants (NSCPA), serving on the Not-For-Profit Committee of the NSCPA. Justin is also a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) Nebraska chapter, where he has successfully completed the requirements to be certified as a Fellow. Justin serves as the treasurer for the Board of Directors of the Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands as well as treasurer for the Board of Directors of Omaha Rodeo, Inc. Jess Paisley received his bachelor of science degree in business administration, highest distinction, and master of professional accountancy degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and joined Seim Johnson in 2006. Jess specializes in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement consulting, financial reporting processes, and attestation and compliance services to healthcare and governmental units. He is a member of the AICPA, NSCPA and a fellow of the Nebraska chapter of HFMA, where he currently serves as secretary for the Board of Directors. Jess is also active in civic and social organizations, and serves as the treasurer on the Board of Directors of Rabble Mill, a not-for-profit organization that serves at-risk and disadvantaged youth. About Seim Johnson Seim Johnson, LLP is located in Omaha, Nebraska and is one of the leading locally owned accounting and consulting firms in the state. Established in 1975, Seim Johnson provides services to clients in Nebraska, the Midwest and across the United States. Today, Seim Johnson employs more than 90 team members and provides services to individuals, privately owned businesses, not-for-profit organizations and clients in specialized industries including construction and real estate development, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, financial services, technology, transportation, not-for-profit and governmental. To learn more about Seim Johnson visit www.SeimJohnson.com.
