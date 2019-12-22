Security National Bank Announces Jessica Walters Promoted to Branch Manager Security National Bank of Omaha is pleased to announce that Jessica Walters has been promoted to branch manager at Security National Bank's Legacy branch located at 2710 Oak Drive in Omaha. Walters has been with Security National Bank since 2015 and brings 15 years of experience in customer service to the bank. She is currently the secretary/treasurer for the BNI Built 4 Business Chapter in Omaha and volunteers with various local organizations. Security National Bank is one of the Midwest's largest privately-held community banks with $962 million in assets. The bank has 12 retail banking locations in the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metro Area, and a Trust Services and Loan Production Office in Des Moines, Iowa. For 55 years, the Bank has offered comprehensive financial solutions for business and private banking, cash management, wealth management, employee benefits, and consumer and mortgage needs. Visit SNBconnect.com for more information.
