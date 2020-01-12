SECURITY NATIONAL BANK HIRES MEISTER AS DES MOINES MARKET PRESIDENT Security National Bank has hired Raymond E. "Ray" Meister as Market President for Des Moines. Meister joins the bank in advance of the March opening of its first full-service location in the Des Moines metro area at 200 S. Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines. "Ray's vast experience to lead our Des Moines team will help us accelerate the opportunities to serve our customers' growing needs in central Iowa," says James E. Landen, Chairman and CEO. "Our Des Moines team is dedicated to providing a high level of service catering to commercial and consumer banking, trust services and mortgage needs." Meister has 40 years of financial and banking leadership experience in the Des Moines market. He is the current board chair of the Waukee Chamber of Commerce and volunteers with Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity, currently serving on its finance committee. Meister graduated with bachelor degrees in Ag Business and Ag Education from Iowa State University. He also attended the Wisconsin Granduate School of Banking. In addition to the new Jordan Creek location, Security National Bank operates a Wealth Management and Loan Production Office on the fifteenth floor of The Financial Center at 666 Walnut Street. The Bank opened its first Iowa location in 2000 as a loan production office in Council Bluffs. The Des Moines Wealth Management office opened in June 2015. Security National Bank is one of the Midwest's largest privately-held community banks with $962 million in assets and 12 retail banking locations in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area. For 55 years, the bank has offered comprehensive financial solutions for business and private banking, cash management, wealth management, employee benefits, consumer, and mortgage needs. More information about the bank can be found at SNBconnect.com.
