Security National Bank Promotes Yolanda Diaz to AVP, Branch Manager Security National Bank of Omaha is pleased to announce Yolanda Diaz has been promoted to assistant vice president and branch manager at the bank's South Omaha Branch located at 2929 L Street in Omaha. Diaz is a member of the board of directors of the South Omaha Business Association. She is also a member of Optimists Club of Omaha. Diaz is an active community volunteer, and joined the bank in 2005. Security National Bank is one of the Midwest's largest privately-held community banks with $962 million in assets. The bank has 12 retail banking locations in the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metro Area, and a Trust Services and Loan Production Office in Des Moines, Iowa. For 54 years, the Bank has offered comprehensive financial solutions for business and private banking, cash management, wealth management, employee benefits, and consumer and mortgage needs.
