Security National Bank
Joseph Borghoff
Security National Bank Appoints New Trust Officer
Security National Bank of Omaha proudly announces Joseph Borghoff as a trust officer in the wealth management division. Borghoff is based at the bank's headquarters at Three Pacific Place, 1120 S. 101st Street in Omaha. In his role, Borghoff will be responsible for administering trusts, estates and conservatorship appointments. Additionally, he will assist individuals in developing their financial and estate plans in an effort of achieving their life goals.
Borghoff has nearly 10 years of experience in financial and law services. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, master's degree from Bellevue University, and a doctoral degree from Creighton University School of Law. Borghoff also served as a lead editor for the Creighton Law Review and a member of the Moot Court Board.
Security National Bank is one of the Midwest's largest privately-held community banks with nearly $860 million in assets. The bank has 13 retail banking locations in the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metro Area, and a Trust Services and Loan Production Office in Des Moines, Iowa. For more than 53 years, the Bank has offered comprehensive financial solutions for business and private banking, cash management, wealth management, employee benefits, consumer and mortgage needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.