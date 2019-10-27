Security National Bank Promotes Beth Forcade to Stonegate Branch Manager Security National Bank of Omaha is pleased to announce Beth Forcade has been promoted to branch manager at Security National Bank's Stonegate branch located at 11910 Stonegate Drive in Omaha. Forcade was a small business owner before entering the financial sector 10 years ago, and joined the bank in 2018. Security National Bank is one of the Midwest's largest privately-held community banks with $962 million in assets. The bank has 12 retail banking locations in the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metro Area, and a Trust Services and Loan Production Office in Des Moines, Iowa. For 55 years, the Bank has offered comprehensive financial solutions for business and private banking, cash management, wealth management, employee benefits, and consumer and mortgage needs.
