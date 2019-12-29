SECURITY NATIONAL BANK HIRES KAY AS VICE PRESIDENT OF BUSINESS BANKING AND GIBB AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTMENT OFFICER Mitch Kay Johnathon Gibb Security National Bank is pleased to announce the hiring of Mitch Kay as a vice president of business banking and Johnathon Gibb as an assistant vice president, investment officer in its wealth management division. Kay has nearly 10 years of industry experience, focusing on agricultural, commercial and small business lending. He serves as the mayor of McClelland, Iowa. Additionally, Kay participates in fundraising efforts for Tangier Shrine and serves as the secretary for Amber Lodge 596 (Masonic Lodge). He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Buena Vista University. Kay will be based at the bank's Council Bluffs, Iowa, location near Bennett and Madison Avenues at 1707 Madison Avenue. Gibb, CFA, WMCP, is responsible for individual, institutional and trust account portfolio management, and will assist in the formulation of the wealth management division's investment process with economic forecasts, asset allocation, sector selection and individual security selection. Gibb has over 18 years of experience in investment management for individuals and institutional clients. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Iowa and a master's degree in investment management from Boston University. He is retired from the U.S. Navy Reserve. Gibb will be based at the bank's headquarters near 101st and Pacific at 1120 S. 101 Street in Omaha. Security National Bank is one of the Midwest's largest privately-held community banks with $962 million in assets. The bank's wealth management division, with offices in Omaha, Neb., Council Bluffs and Des Moines, Iowa, provides a high level of investment management and fiduciary services to its clients, with assets under administration over $1.2 billion. The bank has 12 retail banking locations in the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metro Area, and a Trust Services and Loan Production Office in Des Moines, Iowa. In spring 2020, the bank will open full-service locations in West Des Moines, Iowa and Dallas, Texas. For 55 years, the Bank has offered comprehensive financial solutions for business and private banking, cash management, wealth management, employee benefits, and consumer and mortgage needs. Visit SNBconnect.com for more information.
