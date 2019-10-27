Securities America Kim Kropp, co-founder and partner at Moylan Kropp, Omaha, Nebraska, received the 2019 Award for Exemplary Practice at the 8th annual Ladenburg Institute of Women & Finance national symposium. The award recognizes an outstanding female financial advisor for bringing other women into the industry and nurturing their careers through mentoring and leadership; providing internships and career opportunities; and impacting women through professional outreach. Kropp, one of Securities America's top advisors has, throughout her 31 years in the financial industry, given her time, expertise and experience to other professionals and students, especially women, said Janine Wertheim, president of Securities America Advisors and senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Securities America. Since its inception, Kropp has helped develop other female financial advisors through the LIFT Women's Mentorship program, Securities America's internship program, Ladenburg's Link To The Future (LTTF) program and numerous national and local events. As a board member for the Financial Services Institute, Kropp advocates for financial advisors on Capitol Hill, showing the nation's leaders and the public the positive impact advisors make in their clients' lives. Kropp's impact on young women continues after an official mentorship or internship has ended, throughout their academic and professional careers; Moylan Kropp's most recent fulltime hire was a college graduate Kropp mentored through Securities America's internship and Ladenburg's LTTF programs. "Kim is a pioneer whose vision, expertise and overall excellence have paved the way in advancing women's careers in finance," Wertheim said. Securities America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA, LTSL, LTSF, LTSK, LTSH), is one of the nation's largest independent advisory and brokerage firms, with 2,600 independent advisors and approximately $97 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2019. Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Moylan Kropp, LLC. Moylan Kropp, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services and Securities America are separate entities
