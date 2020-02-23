Securities America Sam Briganti Jyl Brown Scott Briganti Michael Belluomini Bonnie Reed Sam Briganti, first vice president, branch office development Sam Briganti joined Securities America in 1997 as an operations team leader. He spent nearly 15 years managing in operations and branch office development and became regional director of recruiting in July 2013. Sam has recruited over $50 million of new gross dealer concession to Securities America. He studied fine arts at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and holds a series 7 securities industry license. Jyl Brown, first vice president, accounting Jyl Brown joined America in 2018 and has served as a strategic leader in accounting. Jyl has worked in the financial services industry her entire career, most of this time spent in leadership roles within accounting and finance. She holds series 7, 27 and 63 securities industry licenses and received her bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. Scott Briganti, first vice president, branch office development Scott Briganti joined Securities America in 1999 and recently surpassed 20 years of service at the firm. Scott has held several positions in the firm's sales division, most recently as senior regional director, Midwest Region. Scott takes great pride helping financial advisors throughout the region pave a path to an independent practice. Scott studied at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Michael Belluomini, first vice president, branch office development Michael Belluomini joined Securities America in 2005 as a practice management technology consultant and has held multiple roles, including associate vice president of relationship management & branch sales. He has a degree in political science from Creighton University and holds a series 7 securities industry license. Bonnie Reed, first vice president, branch office development Bonnie Reed joined Securities America in 2015 as a senior regional director in branch office development. She has spent 25 years recruiting top level talent, 17 in the financial services industry. Bonnie has a bachelor's degree in management and marketing from William Penn University and in business administration and management from Iowa State University.
Tags
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.
If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.
If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
To start a new subscription, click Get Started to join Subscriber Plus.
If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.