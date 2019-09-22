Scoular Melissa Matczak has joined Scoular as Sr. Manager of Communications in the company's Omaha headquarters. Ms. Matczak will lead all corporate communications, focused primarily on internal strategic and leadership messaging as well as external media and public relations. Ms. Matczak comes to Scoular from the Omaha World-Herald, where most recently she held the top role in the newsroom as Executive Editor. During her 20+ year career at the World-Herald she held a variety of leadership positions focused on reporting the news in a fair and accurate manner while navigating the rapid pace of change in the publishing world. She is a solutions-oriented, nimble leader who thrives on turning chaos into meaningful results. Ms. Matczak is an active member of the Omaha community, having served on the school board for St. Pius X/St. Leo School. She is a graduate of Leadership Omaha, a Chamber of Commerce leadership program and has also served on their curriculum development committee. Ms. Matczak was raised with her six siblings on a dairy farm north of Green Bay, Wisconsin. She credits her upbringing with instilling a strong work ethic. Today her youngest brother grows cash crops, including corn, wheat, alfalfa and soybeans, on the family land. She earned her journalism/political science degree at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Founded in Omaha, NE, Scoular is a 127-year old company with 102 offices and facilities worldwide and more than $4 billion in sales. The company provides global and diverse supply chain solutions for end-users and suppliers of grain, feed ingredients, and food ingredients. For more information, visit www.scoular.com.
Tags
Load comments
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.