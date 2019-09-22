Schemmer names Jason Heinze, PE, SE, LEED AP, as EVP of Architecture Division The Schemmer Associates Inc. (Schemmer) is pleased to announce Jason Heinze, PE, SE, LEED AP, as Executive Vice President of Schemmer's Architecture Division. Heinze has held a number of positions within the Architecture Division and recently served as the firm's Commercial/Industrial Group Leader. His successful track record over the past 12 years at Schemmer has equipped him well to successfully respond to the challenges of the EVP position. As EVP, Heinze is in charge of operations for the Architecture and Architectural Engineering Groups at Schemmer. Schemmer is a full-service architecture, engineering and construction field services consultant providing responsible solutions for complex design and construction- related challenges. Headquartered in Omaha, Neb., Schemmer has regional offices in Lincoln, Neb., Des Moines and Council Bluffs, Iowa; as well as in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Okla. For more information, please visit our website at www. schemmer.com.
Tags
Load comments
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.