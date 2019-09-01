Schemmer Announces Two New Shareholders and Four New Associates Dan Marti Michael Sinclair Konrad Broer Bryce Johnson Derik Knock Paula Latham The Schemmer Associates Inc. (Schemmer), a local full-service architecture, engineering and construction field services consultant, is pleased to announce Dan Marti, PLS and Michael Sinclair, AIA, have exercised stock offer options to become certificated shareholders of the firm. Dan Marti, PLS, has more than 20 years of experience in surveying and construction. He manages Schemmer's internal survey operations and is responsible for the supervision and coordination of the survey crews. Dan received an Associate of Applied Science in Industrial Management and Computer-Aided Design and Drafting (CADD), and completed Survey I and II classes at Blackhawk College. Dan is a licensed professional land surveyor in Iowa and a member of the Society of Land Surveyors of Iowa. Michael Sinclair, AIA, has 20 years of diverse experience in new construction and renovation projects from design through construction administration. Michael received a Bachelor of Science in Design in 2006 and a Master of Architecture in 2009 from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. He is a graduate of the 2017/2018 Schemmer Leadership Academy class. Michael is a licensed architect in Nebraska and South Dakota. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and is the president of the Lincoln AIA chapter. We are also pleased to announce Konrad Broer, Bryce Johnson, PE, LEED AP, QCxP, Derik Knock, LEED AP BD+C and Paula Latham, MSHPM, CPRS, were invited to the Associate Incentive Program (AIP) for demonstrating the characteristics necessary to participate in the program. Konrad Broer, Senior Project Representative, has 29 years of experience in construction and leads Schemmer's Construction Administration Department. Konrad received a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management for the University of Nebraska - Lincoln in 1995. He is a graduate of the 2015/2016 Schemmer Leadership Academy class. Konrad is a member of the Construction Specifications Institute and the American Society of Healthcare Engineers. Bryce Johnson, PE, LEED AP, QCxP, has 23 years of experience as a mechanical engineer. Bryce's work has focused on design, observation, analysis, recommendation reports, specification and commissioning on HVAC and plumbing systems. Bryce received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1989 and Masters of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1995 from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. Bryce is a graduate from the 2018/2019 Schemmer Leadership Academy class. He is a licensed engineer in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota and Colorado; LEED Accredited Professional; and holds a Qualified Commissioning Process Provider Certificate (QCxP). Derik Knock, LEED AP BD+C, has 19 years of experience as a Civil Design Technician. Derik received a Bachelor of Science degree in Technology from Black Hills State University in 2000 and is a graduate of the 2015/2016 Schemmer Leadership Academy class. He is a LEED Accredited Building Design + Construction Microsoft Certified Professional. Derik is a member of the United States Green Building Council Flatwater Chapter. Paula Latham, MSHPM, CPRS, has been with Schemmer for 18 years and serves as the Accounting Supervisor/Deltek Administrator for the firm. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Information Systems (MIS) from the University of Phoenix in 2001 and a Masters of Health Promotion Management from the Nebraska Methodist College in 2015. Paula is a graduate of the 2006/2007 Schemmer Leadership Academy class. She is a member of the American Payroll Association and has held leadership roles in local non-profit organizations. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Schemmer has regional offices in Lincoln, Nebraska, Des Moines and Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. For more information, please visit our website at www.schemmer.com.
