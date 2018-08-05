Schemmer
Matthew T Broghammer, PE Jonathon A. Goldie, P.E. Molly E. Macklin, AIA Michael P. Sinclair, AIA Michelle E. Westphalen
Schemmer Announces Five New Associates
The Schemmer Associates Inc. (Schemmer), a local full-service architecture, engineering and construction field services consultant, announces that five Schemmer employees have been named Associates. These employees have demonstrated characteristics consistent with the professional and technical competency necessary to participate in Schemmer's Associate Program.
Matthew T. Broghammer, P.E., has more than 6 years of experience in electrical engineering, specializing in electrical design for Industrial, Commercial, Senior Living, Healthcare and Multi-Family Housing markets. Matt received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln in 2011. Matt is a licensed professional engineer in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas.
Jonathon A. Goldie, P.E., has 15 years of experience as a materials and construction engineer and manages Schemmer's Construction Administration Department in the Engineering Division. Jon possesses a wide range of certifications for testing and special inspections of earthwork, reinforced concrete, structural masonry, and structural steel welding and bolting. Jon received a Bachelor of Science degree in Materials Engineering from Iowa State University in 2003. He is a graduate of the 2013/2014 Schemmer Leadership Academy class. Jon is a licensed professional engineer in Nebraska and Iowa.
Molly E. Macklin, AIA, has 9 years of architecture experience with expertise in the development of design alternatives and analysis. As a designer, she is especially skilled in working with clients to find creative design solutions that uniquely represent their projects. Molly's professional experience has focused on K-12 design. Molly received a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Minnesota in 2006, and a Master of Architecture degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2011. She is a graduate of the 2014/2015 Schemmer Leadership Academy class. Molly is a licensed architect in Nebraska and a member of the American Institute of Architects.
Michael P. Sinclair, AIA, has more than 19 years of diverse experience in new construction and renovation projects from design through construction administration. His experience includes mixed-use developments, military, industrial, commercial, student housing and higher education projects. Michael received a Bachelor of Science degree in Design from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln in 2006 and a Master of Architecture degree from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln in 2009. He is a participant in the 2017/2018 Schemmer Leadership Academy class. Michael is a licensed architect in Nebraska and South Dakota and serves on boards for the American Institute of Architects at both the local and state level.
Michelle E. Westphalen, has more than has 15 years of experience in graphic design and marketing communications. She has project management experience in corporate marketing initiatives, where she has overseen the development and execution of campaigns, developed solutions for marketing communications, serves as the lead in-house graphic designer, and directed client engagement events. Michelle received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Studio Art with an emphasis in Graphic Communications from the University of Nebraska - Omaha in 2003. She is a graduate of the 2015/2016 Schemmer Leadership Academy class.
Schemmer is a full-service architecture, engineering and construction field services consultant providing responsible solutions for complex design and construction-related challenges. Headquartered in Omaha, Neb., Schemmer has regional offices in Lincoln, Neb., Des Moines and Council Bluffs, Iowa; as well as in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Okla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.